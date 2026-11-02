Multiple pets killed in fire in unincorporated Plainfield Township, Illinois

Multiple pets died after a house fire in unincorporated Plainfield Township southwest of Chicago this past weekend.

The Plainfield Fire Protection District said firefighters were called at 9:32 a.m. Sunday for a fire at a house in the 500 block of Conant Avenue, just off Plainfield Road.

The fire broke out in the basement of the house.

Officials said six people were able to escape, but their pets were not.

It was not clear how many animals died.

The fire left the house severely damaged and uninhabitable. The cause of the fire was under investigation Monday morning.

Preliminary estimates placed the damage at $125,000.