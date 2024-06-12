3 sheriff's deputies, barricaded person shot outside Dixon, Illinois near Lost Lake

DIXON, Ill. (CBS) —Three Ogle County, Illinois sheriff's deputies were shot and wounded Wednesday when they entered a home following a barricade situation.

The person who had been holding the sheriff's deputies in a standoff was also shot.

The shooting happened around noon at 402 Wild Rice Ln. near Lost Lake.

At 8:39 a.m., a family member called about a person who was threatening both suicide and homicide, according to Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle.

An emergency response team composed of multiple law enforcement agencies and other first responders was activated, and a SWAT team was at the scene by 9:18 a.m.

A hostage negotiator tried to make contact, and called the barricaded person's cellphone – dialing more than 50 times. But the person did not answer, VanVickle said.

Just before noon, the emergency response team went inside the house—and the barricaded subject began shooting at them right away, VanVickle said.

Three deputies were shot, as was the barricaded subject, VanVickle said. All were in good condition.

Three ambulances and three helicopters were called to the scene. A golf course was evacuated.

Neighbors were alarmed by the commotion in their quiet gated community.

"It's odd because the area's safe. We've never had anything like this happen before," said Gordon Gabelmann. "We've been here quite a few years, and it's just odd to come home, and here's a block, police officers – and just mixed reactions right now, and we hope everybody's safe."

Lost Lake's property owner's association describes the area as a "country style community" with about 700 owners in an unincorporated area close to the cities of Dixon, Franklin Grove and Oregon, about 100 miles west of Chicago.