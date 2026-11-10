Neighbors furious after hit-and-run crash on Southwest Side left multiple cars damaged

A hit-and-run crash on the Southwest Side over the weekend left a trail of damaged cars and furious neighbors, who are trying to find the driver responsible.

The violent crash was caught on surveillance video.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Kostner near 48th in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

The video shows a red pickup truck blowing a stop and T-boning a 4-door sedan — sending it onto the sidewalk of a residential street.

After the initial crash, the red pickup backs up, hitting several parked cars and then accelerates, ping-ponging off of even more cars

Pedro Rodriguez's car was one of the vehicles badly damaged. Paint from the truck is still left on his car.

"He dented my door. My door doesn't lock all the way. It's still cracked open."

Rodriguez hopes the person responsible is found.

"When I saw the accident on my vehicle, I felt devastated. I work hard."

The 26-year-old driver of the sedan got out of the car and waved his arms as the red pickup zips past him. He tells CBS News Chicago that he has shoulder, thigh and back pain, but did not go to the hospital.

The crash also left the owner of a GMC Denali with serious repairs.

"I'm feeling bad, but the guy didn't stop or give any information for insurance or anything," the owner said.

Additional surveillance cameras captured the truck speeding away on Kilbourn, but a license plate isn't visible.

"You can't just be driving recklessly. It could have been worse. He could have killed someone," Rodriguez said.

Along with police, neighbors in Archer Heights are aggressively trying to find the driver of the red pickup truck.