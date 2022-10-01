2 dead, 1 critically hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Markham

MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) – Police investigate after two people are killed, and another is hospitalized following a four-car crash in Markham Friday evening.

The crash happened on 159th near I-294 around 8:30 p.m.

Police said a Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it lost control and went over the median into the westbound lanes and was struck by a Mitsubishi SUV.

A BMW also traveling in the eastbound lanes attempted to avoid the charger when it crashed into a Hyundai, According to police.

The driver of the charger, identified as Carlos Mendoza, 20, of Harvey by the Medical Examiner's Office, was pronounced dead. The driver of the Mitsubishi was also killed in the crash.

A passenger of the Charger was pulled from the car after it caught fire and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, authorities said.

The driver of BMW was also taken to advocate Christ in unknown condition. The driver of the Hyundai was treated and released.

Authorities were not clear if street racing played a role in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.