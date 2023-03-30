Watch CBS News
High-speed crash leaves five people injured in Ashburn

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the Ashburn community.

The high-speed accident happened on West Columbus Avenue at 83rd Street. West Columbus Avenue is a separate and unrelated street from Columbus Drive in Grant Park.

The Fire Department posted photos showing a pickup truck and a car that were completely wrecked.

One person had to be extricated, and a total of five people were taken to the hospital. Three were in serious-to-critical condition, and one was in traumatic arrest.

Two people were taken to the hospital in good condition.

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 9:56 PM

