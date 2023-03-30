High-speed crash leaves five people injured in Ashburn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the Ashburn community.

The high-speed accident happened on West Columbus Avenue at 83rd Street. West Columbus Avenue is a separate and unrelated street from Columbus Drive in Grant Park.

The Fire Department posted photos showing a pickup truck and a car that were completely wrecked.

EMS PLAN ONE HIGH SPEED MVA. 5 patients three code red one of which is a TRAUMATIC ARREST Multiple vehicles involved. 83 and Columbus TWO CODE GREEN ONE PERSON EXTRICATED. pic.twitter.com/mPN1OijITE — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 30, 2023

One person had to be extricated, and a total of five people were taken to the hospital. Three were in serious-to-critical condition, and one was in traumatic arrest.

Two people were taken to the hospital in good condition.

Further details were not immediately available.