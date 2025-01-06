Chicago police issue alert of multiple armed robberies, carjackings on South, Near West Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police issued an alert Monday afternoon after multiple armed robberies and carjackings were reported over the weekend.

The incidents happened on Saturday in the Chatham, Little Italy, and Auburn Gresham neighborhoods.

Police said the armed offenders, driving vehicles taken in carjackings, would enter retailed businesses and demand property.

Incident locations:

100 block of West 87th Street

1500 block of West Taylor Street

900 block of West 76th Street

8000 block of West Halsted Street

100 block of West 95th Street

The suspects were described as being armed with handguns and wearing hoodies and masks.

Chicago police are advising the public:

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

Never resist a robbery. Value your life over any and all property.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible

Do not touch anything until the police arrive.

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8273, Area 3 detectives at 312 744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.