Email causes confusion about opening of popular ice rink in Mount Greenwood

Confusion about a popular winter attraction on the city's Southwest Side left some youth sports leagues scrambling.

The community learned that Mount Greenwood's ice rink would be closed this year, but the park district said that's not true.

The ice rink is covered in tarps, but uncertainty lingers about whether it will reopen — especially for youngsters signing up for Chicago Mount Greenwood Hockey.

For nearly three decades, children ages 4 to 14 come to learn the fundamentals of ice skating and hockey. They pay $70 for a 10-week session.

"That has always been our focus and our goal every single year, that is to have fun," said coach Bob Lesch.

He says the community's fun on the rink was called into question.

"Last week, Wednesday. When I got the email saying that the rink is not gonna open."

A Chicago Park District representative told him in an email, "Mt. Greenwood Outdoor Ice Rink will not be opening this season," but never gave a reason for the decision — leaving Lesch, the youngsters in his program and the overall community who relies on the outdoor rink shut out.

"It's the community that's going to suffer," Lesch said.

The outdoor rink is one of five at Chicago parks and there are clear signs of needed repairs.

"My fear is ... if that rink doesn't open this year. I will be honest with you, it may never open," Lesch said.

He says he tried to get answers. Save the Rink petitions were started. Even the 19th Ward alderman couldn't get a response from the Chicago Park District.

In a statement to CBS News Chicago, they said, "The Chicago Park District is aware of community concerns regarding the Mt. Greenwood Park Ice Rink's upcoming 2026–2027 season. We can confirm that the rink will open on Friday, November 27, 2026, concurrent with the District's four other outdoor skating facilities."

They added, "As the comprehensive schedule of seasonal programming and events is being finalized, the Park District proactively connected with Mt. Greenwood Park's long-standing ice rink permit holder to communicate protocols in case of closures due to unanticipated maintenance/repairs once the season begins that may be caused by aging infrastructure. We provided this detailed information to the permit holder well in advance of the opening date to facilitate effective long-term planning."

The email, they said, was an "error by an employee."

Even though the park district says the rink will now open on schedule, Bob says it still leaves registration in limbo because it's not clear if the rink will stay open all season.

"I hope some clarity comes out. I hope they have a definite answer for the people in the neighborhood," he said.

In a letter to the community, Lesch says that because of the uncertainties of the rink's opening, the Chicago Mount Greenwood hockey team will still hold registration for the upcoming season on Friday, Nov. 13, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mount Greenwood Field House.

He says that they have also reached out to Evergreen Park, which said they do have ice availability and more information is still to come.