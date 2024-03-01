"Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical" is in Chicago and 2's Got Your Ticket

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Everyone knows "Mrs. Doubtfire" from the classic comedy film starring Robin Williams, but now she's on stage in Chicago in a musical.

With 2's Got Your Ticket, CBS 2 Entertainment Reporter Vince Gerasole spoke with the actor bringing her to life on stage at the Nederlander Theatre now through March 10.

It's fair to say that the character "Mrs. Doubtfire" is an American treasure, even if she is Scottish.

Robin Williams brought Euphegenia Doubtfire to life in the 1993 film. It's the story of Daniel, an out-of-work actor who loses custody of his children and masquerades as a nanny to be in their lives.

Rob McClure was nominated for a Tony on Broadway in the debut of "Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical." He's again donning her wig and tweed skirt on the national tour.

He'll be the first to tell you, he's got some big sensible shoes to fill along with multiple quick changes throughout the show.

"We do it 31 times a show. The longest I have to do the head-to-toe transformation is 90 seconds. The shortest is 18 seconds," he said.

McClure said he has a team of four, an Indianapolis 500 pit crew of sorts, to help him get in and out of the costumes at rapid speed.

"What's so wonderful about it is that that's the theater magic."

The name Robin Williams looms large when one thinks of "Mrs Doubtfire." How does that impact how McClure approaches the character?

"It's the best kind of terrifying," he said. "I know that when the curtain comes up the audience will, rightfully so, be going 'don't break this, dude,'" McClure said. "I'm less interested in doing a Robin Williams impression or a tribute act as I am trying to get the audience to feel the way I remember him making me feel. That's how I want to honor Robin."