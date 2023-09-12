Moving trucks catch fire in Hermosa neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Large moving trucks were engulfed in flames at a West Side business Tuesday evening.
Chopper 2 was over the scene near Kilbourn Avenue and Courtland Street in the Hermosa neighborhood. Thick black smoke was seen coming from multiple trucks.
It did not appear the fire had spread to any nearby structures.
It was unclear if anyone was injured or what the cause of the fire was.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.