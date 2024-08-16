Watch CBS News
CBS News Chicago

Mount Prospect man dies after being hit by SUV in Chicago suburb

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) — A man was killed after being struck by an SUV Thursday night in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Des Plaines police say they responded to the crash in the 700 block of South Elmhurst Road just after 9:30 p.m. 

Arriving officers, along with the Mt. Prospect Fire Department, performed life-saving measures on the victim, a 41-year-old man of Mt. Prospect. 

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 2015 Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound on Elmhurst Road from Dempster Street when it struck the victim, who was attempting to cross Elmhurst Road. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released. 

The driver of the Toyota Highlander remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities. 

Northbound Elmhurst Road between Dempster Street and Kathleen Drive was closed for several hours as a result of the crash. 

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.