Mount Prospect man dies after being hit by SUV in Chicago suburb

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) — A man was killed after being struck by an SUV Thursday night in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Des Plaines police say they responded to the crash in the 700 block of South Elmhurst Road just after 9:30 p.m.

Arriving officers, along with the Mt. Prospect Fire Department, performed life-saving measures on the victim, a 41-year-old man of Mt. Prospect.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 2015 Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound on Elmhurst Road from Dempster Street when it struck the victim, who was attempting to cross Elmhurst Road.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities.

Northbound Elmhurst Road between Dempster Street and Kathleen Drive was closed for several hours as a result of the crash.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.