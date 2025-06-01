Around 1,000 motorcyclists take part in Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Ride to Remember

Around 1,000 motorcyclists took to Chicago roads Sunday to remember police officers who went above and beyond the call of duty for Chicago.

The 21st Annual Chicago Police Memorial Foundation's Area Four Ride to Remember took off from the United Center Sunday morning.

The ride honored officers who were killed or catastrophically injured on the job.

It ended at the Gold Star Families Memorial in Burnham Park, east of Soldier Field. There were ceremonies and tributes to the fallen and the loved ones they left behind.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling spoke at the event at the memorial, as did Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Executive Director Phil Cline — himself a former police superintendent.

All proceeds from the Ride to Remember are donated to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.