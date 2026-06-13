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Motorcyclist killed in crash in Skokie, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A motorcyclist died after a crash in Skokie, Illinois, Friday night. 

Skokie police responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist in the 5000 block of Touhy Avenue just before 10 p.m

Investigations determined the car was driving westbound on Touhy Avenue, turned into a business and collided with the motorcycle driving eastbound. 

Police said the 20-year-old motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he later died. 

The driver remained on the scene. 

The crash is under investigation. 

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