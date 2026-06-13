Motorcyclist killed in crash in Skokie, Illinois

A motorcyclist died after a crash in Skokie, Illinois, Friday night.

Skokie police responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist in the 5000 block of Touhy Avenue just before 10 p.m

Investigations determined the car was driving westbound on Touhy Avenue, turned into a business and collided with the motorcycle driving eastbound.

Police said the 20-year-old motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver remained on the scene.

The crash is under investigation.