Mother of Chicago teen shot and killed leaving her job calls daughter 'a beautiful soul'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're learning new details about the 16-year-old girl shot and killed in South Shore Monday night.

Chicago police are still looking for the two gunmen.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza is at the University of Chicago Medical Center and spoke to the teen's mother.

She didn't want to speak on camera, but she did talk about her daughter, calling her a beautiful soul.

Monday night, two blocks away from their home, Tyana Bosley and her aunt were making their way home from work from Jimmy John's on Michigan Avenue downtown.

It was Bosley's first summer job. She was 16 years old, heading into her junior year. Her mother told CBS 2 that they'd just gotten off the bus when two people ambushed them from a nearby empty lot and shot both Bosley and her 32-year-old aunt and fled.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, but the teen didn't survive.

Bosley's mother said her daughter was a straight-A student at Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep Academy High School. That she loved to sing gospel at her church.

She swam, played volleyball, and growing up, would sew the clothes for her own Barbie dolls. When her mom heard what happened, she said she jumped out of bed and ran.

The mother's sister, the teen's 32-year-old woman who was also shot, is recovering after surgery at the University of Chicago Medical Center.