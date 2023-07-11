16-year-old in critical condition after shooting in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 16-year-old was among two shot in South Shore overnight.

Police said just before 10 p.m., officers found two victims in the 7100 block of South Yates Boulevard.

A 32-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The 16-year-old victim was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Police said the two offenders fled on foot and no arrests have been made.