Watch CBS News
Local News

16-year-old in critical condition after shooting in South Shore

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 16-year-old was among two shot in South Shore overnight. 

Police said just before 10 p.m., officers found two victims in the 7100 block of South Yates Boulevard.

A 32-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The 16-year-old victim was taken to the same hospital in critical condition. 

Police said the two offenders fled on foot and no arrests have been made. 

First published on July 11, 2023 / 7:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.