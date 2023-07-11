16-year-old in critical condition after shooting in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 16-year-old was among two shot in South Shore overnight.
Police said just before 10 p.m., officers found two victims in the 7100 block of South Yates Boulevard.
A 32-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The 16-year-old victim was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.
Police said the two offenders fled on foot and no arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.