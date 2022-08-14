Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy with cooler temps

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A quiet Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. The cold front that came through brought us some rain and thunderstorms during the night. It leaves us with slightly cooler temps. A NE wind at 15 will gust to 25.

Monday will be partly sunny and in the mid 70s. A bit below the August 14 norm.

The rest of the week will be at, or below, the norm. We'll stay dry for the most part, with some sunshine.

Stats

Normals- 83/66

Saturday- 79

Today- 77

Sunrise- 5:59am

Forecast

Today- Mostly cloudy with a high of 77. NE wind at 15 will gust to 25.

Tonight- Mostly cloudy, low of 65.

Monday- Partly cloudy and 76.

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 6:31 AM

