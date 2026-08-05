Mosquitos in Riverwoods, Illinois, test positive for West Nile Virus

Mosquitos in Riverwoods, Illinois, have tested positive for West Nile virus for the first time this year.

The North Shore Mosquito Abatement District has detected the virus in a batch of mosquitoes collected on August 3.

Suburbs including Glenview, Wilmette, Roselle, Glendale Heights, and Wheaton have also reported positive West Nile Virus tests in mosquitoes.

What is West Nile virus?

According to the CDC, about 2,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with West Nile virus, with more asymptomatic cases.

The peak infection time is typically around late August to early September.

Most people infected do not develop any symptoms. When symptoms do crop up, it's usually 2-6 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

About 20% of infected people develop flu-like symptoms like fever, headache, body aches or joint pains, according to the CDC.

How to prevent West Nile virus

The CDPH says that the best way to prevent West Nile virus is to prevent mosquito bites. The virus does not spread from person to person, only through bites.

Ways to prevent mosquito bites are the use of insect repellent, elimination of standing water, keeping grass and weeds short, wearing protective clothing and ensuring that all screens, windows and doors are tight-fitting and free of holes and tears.

According to the CDPH, most mosquitoes do not carry the virus, so a mosquito bite does not guarantee infection.