More snow for the Chicago area Wednesday night. Here's what you can expect

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another round of snow is approaching the Chicago area. 

A quiet start to the day Wednesday with high temperatures in the 30s. 

The snow break holds through the daylight hours until another wave of snow develops by late evening. An additional inch or two of snow accumulation through early Thursday morning is expected. 

This may lead to minor travel impacts for Thursday morning commuters. 

Another storm system with heavy snow, blowing snow, and strong winds is ahead for the end of the week. Winds are expected to increase through the day on Friday as snow overspreads. 

Snow and blowing snow are expected into Friday night as temperatures crash to near zero by Sunday morning. Subzero wind chills are expected to hold through early next week. 

This colder pattern holds for the start of next week.   

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on January 10, 2024 / 5:14 AM CST

