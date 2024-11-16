Watch CBS News
Missing Wisconsin man found dead inside car in Rosemont, Illinois, ISP says

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A missing Wisconsin man was found dead Friday afternoon after a crash in Rosemont, Illinois.

On Thursday, Benjamin Oberto, 45, of New Berlin, Wisconsin, was reported missing around midnight. The New Berlin Police Department said his last location was Crystal Lake, Illinois, for work.

Illinois State Police said Rosemont Police Department officers found Oberto's Subaru Impreza with Wisconsin registration around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, overturned and partially submerged in a creek at the bottom of the embankment on the curve of the I-90 eastbound ramp to northbound I-294.

Divers found Oberto's body inside the vehicle, ISP said.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

The family of Oberto is asking for their privacy.

