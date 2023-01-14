MISSING: Martino Malesky, 15, last seen at school in Norwood Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen last seen in Norwood Park.
Martino Malesky, 15, was last seen at his school at 6500 W Bryn Mawr Avenue on Wednesday.
He is described as 6 feet tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes and hair with a medium complexion.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts, or if found is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department Area Five SVU at 312 746-6554
