Watch CBS News
Local News

MISSING: Lisbet Antunez, 46, last seen on Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a missing woman last seen on the city's Southwest Side last week.

Lisbet, Antunez, 46, was last seen in the vicinity of the 5200 block of South Hoyne Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on May 3.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall weighing 180 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

missing-lisbet-antuenz.jpg
Chicago Police Department

Police say she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and gray gym shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information, or if located, is asked to contact Area One – SVU at 312-747-8380.  

First published on May 11, 2023 / 6:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.