MISSING: Lisbet Antunez, 46, last seen on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a missing woman last seen on the city's Southwest Side last week.

Lisbet, Antunez, 46, was last seen in the vicinity of the 5200 block of South Hoyne Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on May 3.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall weighing 180 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

Chicago Police Department

Police say she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and gray gym shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information, or if located, is asked to contact Area One – SVU at 312-747-8380.