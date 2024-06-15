Rescue search suspended after man falls off boat in Chicago "Playpen"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- First responders have suspended their rescue search for a missing boater in the Playpen near Navy Pier in Chicago, instead saying any further searches will be a recovery effort.

Saturday was a busy day in the Playpen as people took advantage of the beautiful weather, but first responders were called there for more than one emergency, one of which seems to be ending in tragedy.

Chicago Police say around 4:20 p.m., a man in his late 50s fell off a boat and into the water. He never returned to the surface. There were few other details.

Firefighters were also called to the Playpen for a boat fire, and first responders sent a tow boat to a watercraft stranded at Northerly Island near Adler Planetarium.

Police said they couldn't provide more information about the missing man, but firefighters told CBS 2 they searched the water for an hour without any luck. After transitioning their operations into recovery mode, they ended the day without any sight of the missing boater.

CBS 2 reached out to a man on social media who may be the boat's owner but has yet to hear back.