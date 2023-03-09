MISSING: Aniya Curry, 13, last seen in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police is looking for a missing teenage girl last seen in the Roseland neighborhood.

Aniya Curry, 13, was last seen in the 9800 block of Harvard Avenue on Monday.

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall weighing 115 pounds with brown eyes, black braids, and a medium brown complexion. She also has a chipped front tooth.

Chicago Police Department

Police say she may be wearing a hooded black coat with fur trim and tan Ugg boots. She is also known to frequent the area of the 9700 block of Lowe Street.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Area 2 SVU at 312-747-8274.