MISSING: Aillen Terrazas, 20, last seen in West Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen in West Ridge last month.

Aileen Terrazas, 20, was last seen in the 3000 block of West Jarlath Street on Jan. 23.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a light complexion.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266.