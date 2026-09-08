1 injured when van crashes into medical building in Glenview, Illinois

One person was injured when a minivan crashed into a medical facility on Tuesday morning in north suburban Glenview.

Glenview Fire Department Deputy Chief Gary Schumacher said the minivan ended up about 20 feet inside an Advocate Medical Group outpatient facility in the 1400 block of Waukegan Road.

One person inside the building was taken to the hospital with injuries, possibly from flying debris, according to Schumacher. Three other people were evaluated at the scene, but did not go to the hospital.

Schumacher said the crash did not cause any structural damage to the building, but the window the minivan crashed through and some interior walls will have to be replaced.

"Very lucky that there weren't people sitting in the waiting area," Schumacher said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the minivan to crash into the building.