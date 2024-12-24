Fog and drizzle to make for damp Christmas Day in Chicago area

Fog and drizzle to begin Christmas Day in Chicago, heavier rain by Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A gray and at times wet weather pattern is settling into the area for the final week of 2024.

Cloudy skies with areas of drizzle are expected on Christmas Day, with high temperatures hovering in the upper 30s. More widespread low clouds, fog and drizzle move into the area on Thursday as temperatures rise to the 40s.

A more impactful storm system is slated for Friday, bringing periods of moderate to heavy rain along with much warmer than normal temperatures. High temperatures hold in the upper 40s to mid-50s all weekend with gray skies and a few light showers.

A colder, more typical winter weather pattern is expected to return starting Jan. 1.

Forecast at a glance

Tonight: Cloudy. Low: 30

Christmas Day: Overcast skies with light drizzle. High: 39

Thursday: Cloudy with light fog and drizzle. High: 46