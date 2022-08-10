Mike Ditka's Super Bowl sweater up for auction

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Perhaps the most iconic sweater in Chicago history is going on the auction block.

Legendary Bears coach Mike Ditka's Super Bowl XX sweater vest is being sold through Heritage Auctions, and bids have already topped $30,000.

Ditka donned the Bears sweater on Jan. 26, 1986, when the Bears crushed the Patriots 46-10.

Chicago Bears players carry head Coach Mike Ditka off the field after they defeated the New England Patriots 46-10 in Super Bowl XX in New Orleans, on Jan. 26, 1986. Focus On Sport / Getty Images

It's the last championship the Bears ever won.

Heritage Auctions says the sweater is still in perfect condition, after Ditka set it aside untouched in a dresser drawer for decades since he was carried off the field at the Super Dome when the Bears won Super Bowl XX.

Bidding on the sweater ends on Aug. 27.