Schoolmates, teachers heartbroken as migrants move from North Side YMCA to Southwest Side college

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Buses of migrants moved Tuesday from a West Rogers Park YMCA to Richard J. Daley College miles away on the Southwest Side.

As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the move is frustrating some local leaders back in West Rogers Park – who say the new arrivals were already a part of their community.

For hours in the rain, teachers and students stood in solidarity waiting for their new neighbors to be bused away from the former High Ridge YMCA, at 2424 W. Touhy Ave. off Western Avenue, to Daley College at 7500 S. Pulaski Rd. – on the opposite end of the city.

We are told after hours of debate and discussion over the weekend, there was no way the families could stay at the YMCA building.

On Monday afternoon, accordion-style Chicago Transit Authority buses were parked outside the High Ridge – which has not been in operation as a YMCA since January 2021.

Many migrants wheeled their brand-new suitcases through the puddles and the rain, later to pack their belongings.

Volunteers handed out T-shirts with the name of their nearby school – Philip Rogers Fine Arts Elementary School at 7345 N. Washtenaw Ave. For a short time, the children who had come to seek shelter at the old YMCA attended the school.

According to the migrants' teachers, and even some fellow students, no one wanted the migrant children to relocate.

But they were told it is necessary for the families to move out of the YMCA building to make room for adult men who have been sheltering at police stations across the city.

The men will move to the old YMCA, while approximately 40 families – including 23 students who were waiting to attend Rogers Elementary – were to board the buses and head to the Southwest Side.

"A lot of the families have expressed to me that they haven't felt a sense of community in a long time – and it's just kind of heartbreaking," said Victoria Rosario, a teacher at Rogers Elementary.

