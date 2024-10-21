Chicago migrants won't be guaranteed beds in shelters under new unified system coming in 2025

Chicago making changes to migrant shelters to create new unified system

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of migrants currently living in Chicago shelters could face eviction by the start of the new year, as they will no longer be guaranteed shelter space when city, county, and state officials launch a new single unified system to provide shelter and other assistance to all unhoused Chicagoans.

Dubbed the One System Initiative, the new unified shelter system is designed to streamline how the city provides shelter and other services to both newly arrived migrants and long-term unhoused Chicagoans.

Starting on Tuesday, only migrants who have been in the U.S. for 30 days or less will be eligible for placement in one of the 13 migrant shelters across the city, according to the mayor's office.

Migrants already living in city shelters also would not be able to apply for 30-day extensions once they reach the 60-day limit on shelter stays, unless they are pregnant or suffering from an illness or disability.

The changes come as city, state, and county officials plan to launch a new "unified" shelter system on Jan. 1, 2025, that would combine the city's migrant shelters with its traditional homeless shelters.

The shift would mean adding 3,800 new shelter beds to the existing 3,000 existing beds for unhoused Chicagoans – for a total of 6,800 beds for migrants and longtime Chicagoans who are unhoused. With the city's existing 3,000 beds for longtime Chicagoans who are homeless nearly full already, that means hundreds of migrants could be left without available beds under the new system.

As of Monday morning, nearly 5,000 migrants were living in the city's 13 shelters, meaning at least 1,200 migrants could face eviction from shelters beginning in the new year if they aren't able to move out of shelters by then.

According to data provided by the city, a total of 2,747 migrants have been forced to leave shelters since the city began enforcing its 60-day shelter limit in March; and 2,064 of those have re-entered shelters after having nowhere else to go.

Starting Nov. 1, the designated "landing zone" where newly arrived migrants and those forced to leave shelters under the 60-day policy must go to apply for space in a shelter will be open only from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The landing zone will close at the end of 2024.

Under the new unified shelter system that will launch in 2025, migrants needing shelter in Chicago will be able to use the city's 311 system to request a bed.

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced the new changes Monday at City Hall, thanking groups across the city that stepped up to help asylum seekers after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began sending buses and planes of migrants to Chicago over the past two years.

"This act was meant to destabilize Chicago; destabilize Chicago as a welcoming sanctuary city. We fought back and showed the world just how welcoming we can be."

The changes come as the number of migrants arriving in Chicago has continued to drop throughout the year. The last bus of migrants to arrive in Chicago from Texas came to the city in June.

Abbott began sending migrants to Chicago in August 2022 in protest of the Biden administration's handling of immigration at the southern border.

While the number of migrants coming to Chicago has slowed significantly since the start of this year, city officials had been expecting Abbott to send thousands of migrants by bus to Chicago ahead of the Democratic National Convention in August.

At the Republican National Convention in July, Abbott said, "Those buses will continue to roll until we finally secure our border."

However, Abbott's threat never materialized, and the number of migrants living in Chicago's shelters has been dropping throughout the year, after peaking at around 15,000 in January.

The city closed two migrant shelters in Pilsen and West Town on Oct. 1, and closed two other migrant shelters in the Loop and Hyde Park last week. The state plans to close another migrant shelter in the Little Village neighborhood on Nov. 3.