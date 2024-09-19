Chicago officials unveil plan to merge homeless and migrant shelters into one system

CHICAGO (CBS) – Local leaders revealed details about a proposed plan to merge homeless and migrant shelters in Chicago and what a unified shelter system could look like.

They called it the One System Initiative. It's designed to streamline how the city serves its legacy homeless community and newly arriving migrants, all under one comprehensive structure.

Officials unveiled the first phase of the plan on Thursday at a community meeting on the Southwest Side. They detailed a report that outlined recommendations from multiple community organizations on how to approach the new system and gave insight into some priorities.

"The goal is to ensure that every family can have a safe place to sleep, can have food, and can have a shower," said LaShunda Brown of the Primo Center.

At the top of the list of priorities was how the city would approach intakes. Currently, those experiencing homelessness are provided resources through the Salvation Army after a request for a bed is made via 311.

Arriving migrants must report to the city's landing zone as their initial port of entry. The report recommended making an access point available to all those in need 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

"With our current systems, when folks do get the numbers and they do call in, it can take days to get a spot in the shelter," said Ami Novoryta of Catholic Charities.

Opening neighborhood-based transition support centers is also a top recommendation, which will aim to provide various resources to residents. Shelter staffing was another focal point where those with lived experience of either being homeless or have sought asylum are on the front lines navigating residents.

Since August of 2022, more than 48,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago, which has put a strain on resources, while sparking tension and a divide that has deepened with the city's already-existing homeless population.

Advocates were hopeful that equity would become a centerpiece of any plan the city put forward.

"You can't just take a plate full of food and rearrange it, we've got to add more to the plate," said Katharine Booton Wilson, CEO of Deborah's Place. .

The new recommendations are now in the hands of city and state officials, who will play a vital role in the next phase of the plan to get the concept off the ground.