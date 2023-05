As many as 60 migrant children enroll in Chicago Public Schools

As many as 60 migrant children enroll in Chicago Public Schools

As many as 60 migrant children enroll in Chicago Public Schools

CHICAGO (CBS) – As many as 60 children staying at a temporary migrant shelter in Little Village have been enrolled in Chicago Public Schools.

Of those kids, 10 of them are in high school and 50 have been spread out among three elementary schools. They're all staying at a shelter set up at Piotrowski Park earlier this month.