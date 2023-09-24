Volunteer groups overwhelmed as record number of migrants arrive in Chicago in one day

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (CBS) -- Concern is growing among volunteer groups on the frontlines of the city's ongoing migrant crisis.

Insiders say several buses carrying asylums seekers arrived in Chicago this weekend – in what was the largest number of arrivals for one day.

As CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reported Sunday, volunteer groups in the city and surrounding areas are now scrambling to keep up.

For more than a year now, the effort to help asylum seekers has been a joint effort with agencies in Chicago - as well as churches and groups in the surrounding areas.

Volunteer groups across the board are overwhelmed - low on resources and just trying to keep up with demand as the flow of migrants shows no signs of slowing down.

As many as five buses of migrants reportedly arrived in Chicago late Saturday. Some volunteer groups working directly with the city received notice just hours earlier.

It was unclear late Sunday how many arrived and where they were taken.

This happens in what has been a busy week for the city of Chicago as officials they navigate the migrant crisis. We learned about Mayor Brandon Johnson's plan that aims to create migrant base camps that are expected to go up across the city.

And on the national level, the Biden administration also announced that it will now issue temporary protected status to Venezuelans who arrived before July 31 - giving them a pathway to work legally which many say would say will alleviate pressure on the city.

Amid all the progress and obstacles, community groups say they plan to forge ahead. East Chicago Church in East Chicago, Indiana, is one of those organizations that has stepped up to help in the crisis.

"I believe just all the not-for-profits, churches, any resource – you know, we love feeding people. Why not do it? You know, all the ministers come together," said East Chicago Church Pastor Manuel Corazzari.

We did reach out to the city to get an exact number on how many migrants arrived in Chicago this weekend. We have not yet heard back.