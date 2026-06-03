Michigan City Zoo animal care workers attacked by wolves

Two animal care workers were attacked by wolves at the Michigan City Zoo in Indiana.

According to the Department of Parks and Recreation, a wolf at the zoo died Tuesday night of natural causes. After that death, two of the animal care workers at the zoo were attacked by other wolves in the zoo's enclosure.

Michigan City police said the two workers were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One of them was not badly injured, police said, but the other, a 39-year-old woman, suffered multiple injures across her entire body.

Parks officials said both workers are stable at hospitals, and a review of the incident by their department and zoo officials is ongoing.

The zoo remains open to the public, but the main wolf exhibit is closed while staff continue to monitor the animals and assess the situation, officials said.