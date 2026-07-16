Michael Cantarutti missing from Palatine, Illinois, for months, police say

Palatine police are asking for the public's help finding a 48-year-old man who has been missing from the northern suburb for months.

Police said Michael Canatrutti was reported missing on June 3, but his friends believe he has been missing much longer. He was reported missing by friends who said they hadn't heard from or seen him in several weeks.

Police believe the last time he was actually seen in person by a neighbor was around April 9, and there was a possible sighting at his condo on April 12.

Police said Cantarutti's car, a 2025 BMW SUV, was found in the Deer Grove East Forest Preserve parking lot on April 14, near East Dundee Road and North Pepper Tree Drive.

There have been extensive searches of the area near where the car was found, police said, but Cantarutti was not located.

Cantarutti is described as a white man, approximately 5 ft. 10 in. tall and 215 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was wearing the last time he was seen.

If you have any information about Cantarutti's whereabouts or if you have seen him, call Palatine police at 847-359-9000.