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"Mexodus" at Chicago's Studebaker Theater tells story of enslaved Africans escaping to Mexico

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum,
Aida Mogos,
Dana Kozlov
Dana Kozlov
Anchor/Reporter
Dana Kozlov is an Emmy Award-winning political investigative reporter for CBS2 Chicago. Prior to joining the station in 2003, she worked at WGN, CNN Chicago and WEEK-TV in Peoria, where she began her journalism career in 1992.
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Dana Kozlov

/ CBS Chicago

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A new musical playing at the Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building in downtown Chicago sheds light on a little-known part of American history.

"Mexodus" tells the story of enslaved Africans who escaped not by migrating north but by heading south across the border. Thousands of African Americans escaped slavery by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico.

The two-man show follows a fictional character named Henry, a Black man who flees Texas seeking freedom and is helped by Carlos, a Mexican farmer, while crossing the Rio Grande.

Creators and performers Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson sat down with CBS News Chicago Friday morning to discuss their show, how they perform the "live-looping" music on stage, and what they hope audiences take away from their work.

"Mexodus" is on stage at the Studebaker Theater now through Nov. 21, 2026.

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