Mexico fans filled RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Illinois, to watch team take on Ecuador in World Cup

It's win or go home in the World Cup as the excitement and intensity of the games are building.

Fans of Team Mexico filled a venue in Aurora, Illinois, turning it into a sea of green, white, and red as they took on Ecuador.

A mariachi national anthem got the party started for Mexico fans at the RiverEdge Park.

"The environment, we want to be with our people with our community. We want to scream altogether," said Berenice Quezada.

"I think Mexico is going to come out with the win, yeah," said Xavier Cepeda.

The cheers could be heard across the park as families and friends gathered to watch one of the biggest matches of the World Cup so far—Mexico versus Ecuador.

The rivalry is so intense that overnight in Mexico, fans played instruments, sang, and made as much noise as possible outside the Ecuador team hotel to deprive the squad of sleep.

Back home in Aurora, fans are just as serious

Mexico's fans are passionate and proud of everything their team is doing on the pitch, and they are in a bit of a battle themselves with the extreme heat.

"I'm glad they did this because we are able to bring the kids. If we were at a bar it would just be us adults," said George Gudino. "My son here, he's a big fan, and he's super excited

Fans said rain or shine, or as in this week's case the heat, nothing was going to stop them from cheering on their team, hopefully into the next round.