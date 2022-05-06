Delays expected on Metra UP-W after 'pedestrian incident' involving freight train in Elmhurst

Watch CBS News
CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra UP-W service has resumed after a 'pedestrian incident' involving freight train was reported in Elmhurst Friday morning. 

Inbound and outbound Metra UP-W train movement has resumed near Elmhurst. Train No. 10 will be expressing from Lombard into Chicago and is running with delays, according to Metra.

Extensive delays are expected. 

