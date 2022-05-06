Delays expected on Metra UP-W after 'pedestrian incident' involving freight train in Elmhurst

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra UP-W service has resumed after a 'pedestrian incident' involving freight train was reported in Elmhurst Friday morning.

Inbound and outbound Metra UP-W train movement has resumed near Elmhurst. Train No. 10 will be expressing from Lombard into Chicago and is running with delays, according to Metra.

Metra Alert UP-W - Inbound and outbound train movement has been restored on track #3. Train #10 will be expressing from Lombard into Chicago and maybe delayed up to 45 minutes. Train #16 will accommodate passengers. — Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) May 6, 2022

Extensive delays are expected.