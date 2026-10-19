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Metra Union Pacific Northwest train hits car in Des Plaines

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

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Trains have been halted in both directions on the Metra Union Pacific Northwest Line, after a train hit a car on Monday afternoon in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

A train hit a Ford Focus near the crossing at Des Plaines River Road and Miner Street.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries, but Metra said extensive delays are expected after service was halted in both directions on the UP-Northwest Line.

Riders can check the status of their train at metratracker.com.

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