Metra Union Pacific Northwest train hits car in Des Plaines

Trains have been halted in both directions on the Metra Union Pacific Northwest Line, after a train hit a car on Monday afternoon in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

A train hit a Ford Focus near the crossing at Des Plaines River Road and Miner Street.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries, but Metra said extensive delays are expected after service was halted in both directions on the UP-Northwest Line.

Riders can check the status of their train at metratracker.com.