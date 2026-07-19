Metra Union Pacific Northwest line suspended Sunday due to construction

All service on the Metra Union Pacific Northwest Line was to be suspended all day Sunday.

The suspension was due to construction that the Canadian National Railway is undertaking at a crossing in Des Plaines.

CN Is replacing a section of the track where two lines intersect at the Deval interlocking.

There will be no train service on the UP-Northwest Line at all on Sunday. Commuters will need to make other plans.

Metra expects service on the line to be fully restored for the Monday morning rush, but there could be delays.

The Union Pacific Northwest line runs northwest from the Ogilvie Transportation Center to McHenry County, passing the city's Northwest Side, Park Ridge, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Barrington, Fox River Grove, Cary, Crystal Lake, Woodstock, and McHenry before terminating in Harvard, Illinois.