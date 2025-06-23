Watch CBS News
Local News

Metra UP-N trains suspended due to emergency track repairs

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Metra UP-N trains suspended due to emergency track repairs
Metra UP-N trains suspended due to emergency track repairs 00:21

Metra Union Pacific North line train service has been temporarily suspended on Monday morning. 

Metra confirmed the suspension was caused by emergency track repairs near Evanston Main Street. 

Outbound train No. 319, scheduled to arrive in Waukegan at 11:04 a.m., is operating. Earlier this morning, outbound service to Kenosha was temporarily suspended until 10 a.m., according to Metra. 

It is not clear when the train line will resume full operation. 

Due to emergency track repairs near Evanston Main Street, Metra will not operate the following inbound trains: 308, 392, 316, 320, 322, 324, 326, 330, and 334. 

As of 7:15 a.m., trains No. 310, 312, 314, 318, and 338 will operate. 

Metra UP-N train No. 302 scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 6:25 a.m., was stopped near Winnetka, Illinois, and is back in service.  

Metra said that trains are running 35 to 45 minutes behind schedule.   

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.