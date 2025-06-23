Metra UP-N trains suspended due to emergency track repairs

Metra Union Pacific North line train service has been temporarily suspended on Monday morning.

Metra confirmed the suspension was caused by emergency track repairs near Evanston Main Street.

Outbound train No. 319, scheduled to arrive in Waukegan at 11:04 a.m., is operating. Earlier this morning, outbound service to Kenosha was temporarily suspended until 10 a.m., according to Metra.

It is not clear when the train line will resume full operation.

Due to emergency track repairs near Evanston Main Street, Metra will not operate the following inbound trains: 308, 392, 316, 320, 322, 324, 326, 330, and 334.

As of 7:15 a.m., trains No. 310, 312, 314, 318, and 338 will operate.

Metra UP-N train No. 302 scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 6:25 a.m., was stopped near Winnetka, Illinois, and is back in service.

Metra said that trains are running 35 to 45 minutes behind schedule.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.