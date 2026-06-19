Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Palatine, Illinois

A person was fatally hit by a Metra train in Palatine, Illinois, early Friday morning.

Around 5:10 a.m., Metra said Union Pacific Northwest train No. 602 hit a pedestrian at Baldwin Road and Northwest Highway.

Metra confirmed the person died at the scene. The victim has not been identified.

Metra said train service on the Union Pacific Northwest line is suspended.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.