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Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Palatine, Illinois

By
Asal Rezaei
Asal Rezaei
Reporter
Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.
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Asal Rezaei,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A person was fatally hit by a Metra train in Palatine, Illinois, early Friday morning. 

Around 5:10 a.m., Metra said Union Pacific Northwest train No. 602 hit a pedestrian at Baldwin Road and Northwest Highway.

Metra confirmed the person died at the scene. The victim has not been identified. 

Metra said train service on the Union Pacific Northwest line is suspended. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

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