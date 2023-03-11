Metra offering extra trains this weekend for St. Patrick's Day celebrations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're coming into the city for today's fun from the suburbs, Metra is making it as easy as possible to get there and home.

Extra trains will be running Saturday and Sunday on seven of the 11 Metra lines.

One-day unlimited passes are only $7, and for those of you planning to join the South Side Irish Parade tomorrow, weekend passes are $10 through the Ventra app.

Because of the high volume of riders expected, Metra is banning bicycles and alcohol on trains this weekend.

Conductors will be checking tickets before boarding at most of its downtown stations.