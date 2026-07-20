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Metra North Central trains halted after train hits person near Lake Cook Road

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Josh Hernandez

/ CBS Chicago

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The Metra North Central Service line was halted near the northwest Chicago suburb of Wheeling early Monday after a person was struck by a train.

Around 6:45 a.m., train No. 102 struck a trespasser just south of Lake Cook Road, according to Metra.

There is no station in the area. The site of the incident is between the Buffalo Grove and Wheeling stations.

Following the incident, inbound and outbound North Central Service trains were halted near the scene. Extensive delays were expected, and right in the middle of the morning rush.

The condition of the person struck was not immediately available.

CHECK: Metra updates

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