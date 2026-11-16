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Metra holiday train tickets on sale Monday for 2026 rides

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

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Tickets for the 2026 Metra holiday train go on sale Monday, Nov. 16, and are expected to sell out fast.

The decorated trains will run on six Metra lines throughout December. Some will even take passengers to a holiday experience at Millennium Station, complete with Santa Claus, games and treats.

Tickets cost $10 each and must be purchased in advance.  They can be bought at shop.metra.com. Tickets are limited to five per purchase, and are not refundable. They also cannot be exchanged for another holiday train.

Metra holiday train schedule for 2026

December 5:

  • BNSF line
  • Milwaukee District North line
  • Rock Island line

December 12:

  • Metra Electric line
  • UP Northwest line

December 13:

  • Metra Electric line

December 19:

  • Metra Electric Line
  • UP North line 

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