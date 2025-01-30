Watch CBS News
Local News

Metra BNSF trains running with delays after pedestrian hit, killed near Berwyn

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Metra BNSF train Thursday morning near Berwyn.

According to Metra, the pedestrian was struck by the train near Oak Park at the Berwyn stop just before 10:30 a.m.

The victim, only described as a male, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.

Inbound and outbound trains were halted near Berwyn but have since resumed, running with 40-minute delays.

Riders are advised to visit MetraTracker.com to find the location of their train.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.