Metra BNSF trains running with delays after pedestrian hit, killed near Berwyn

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Metra BNSF train Thursday morning near Berwyn.

According to Metra, the pedestrian was struck by the train near Oak Park at the Berwyn stop just before 10:30 a.m.

The victim, only described as a male, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.

Inbound and outbound trains were halted near Berwyn but have since resumed, running with 40-minute delays.

Riders are advised to visit MetraTracker.com to find the location of their train.

No further information was immediately available.