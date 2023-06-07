Merrillville, Indiana apartment evacuated due to unsafe living conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) –A building at an apartment complex in Merrillville, Indiana, was shut down on Wednesday due to concerns over compromised structural integrity and unsafe living conditions.

The Merrillville Fire Department responded to the building at the Hickory Ridge Lake Apartments in the 5600 block of Hayes Street on Wednesday, according to town officials. Police were called around 9:30 a.m. to help evacuate residents. All tenants were safely removed.

The town said the Hickory Ridge complex has "been the focus of attention" from Merrillville Code Enforcement for several months. Officials had been trying to get the complex to come into compliance with town ordinances being violated.

The town accused current and previous owners of a "lack of cooperation" to address the issues at the apartment complex. Officials said in the press release they've heard complaints of water leaking, overgrown grass, and garbage not being collected in a timely manner.

The Better Business Bureau lists three customer complaints on its website regarding the Hickory Ridge Lake Apartments. The complaints, all listed in 2021, discussed several issues including a lack of communication from the management about their lease, concerns over water quality, and finding dead bugs and mold in the apartments.

Merrillville police are investigating whether any laws were broken by the current owner or management division of Hickory Ridge.

Town officials said the property is in the process of being sold to a new owner.

