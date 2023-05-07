Last day for Mercadito, celebration of Mexican culture, at Navy Pier
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Navy Pier's celebration of Mexican culture continues today for one last day of fun.
Thirty vendors are coming together to create a Mercadito.
Navy Pier and the General Consulate of Mexico worked together to put on the pop-up marketplace.
In addition to the shopping, it will feature a number of live performances as well.
The celebration runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
