Navy Pier hosting pop-up Mercadito in celebration of Mexican culture

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Navy Pier hosting pop-up Mercadito in celebration of Mexican culture
Navy Pier hosting pop-up Mercadito in celebration of Mexican culture 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) – This weekend, 30 vendors are coming together to form a Mercadito at Navy Pier.

The pier is working with the general consulate of Mexico to put on the marketplace, which will feature a number of live performances in addition to the stores.

The celebration of Mexican culture runs from Friday night through Sunday afternoon.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 8:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

