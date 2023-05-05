Navy Pier hosting pop-up Mercadito in celebration of Mexican culture
CHICAGO (CBS) – This weekend, 30 vendors are coming together to form a Mercadito at Navy Pier.
The pier is working with the general consulate of Mexico to put on the marketplace, which will feature a number of live performances in addition to the stores.
The celebration of Mexican culture runs from Friday night through Sunday afternoon.
