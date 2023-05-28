Watch CBS News
Here's how you can honor veterans ahead of Memorial Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There will be more ways to honor fallen service members ahead of Memorial Day.

DuPage County is hosting an observance ceremony starting at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial in Wheaton. 

It's near the pond on the DuPage County government complex.

Gold Star Families will lay a wreath at the memorial.

The ceremony will include a weapons salute, and the DuPage Honor Guard will retire the colors.

you can also honor the fallen at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery in north suburban Lake Bluff.

It starts at one this afternoon and will also include the playing of taps, a moment of silence, and speeches.

