Here's how you can honor veterans ahead of Memorial Day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There will be more ways to honor fallen service members ahead of Memorial Day.
DuPage County is hosting an observance ceremony starting at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial in Wheaton.
It's near the pond on the DuPage County government complex.
Gold Star Families will lay a wreath at the memorial.
The ceremony will include a weapons salute, and the DuPage Honor Guard will retire the colors.
you can also honor the fallen at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery in north suburban Lake Bluff.
It starts at one this afternoon and will also include the playing of taps, a moment of silence, and speeches.
