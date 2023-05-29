Honoring Memorial Day in Chicago, suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Several events are planned to commemorate and honor our fallen servicemen and women on this Memorial Day.

In Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson will attend the city's Memorial Day Commemoration. It will be the first year he attends the ceremony as Chicago's mayor.

The SOS American Foundation is hosting the Major General John Logan Ceremony, which takes place in Grant Park at 11 a.m.

Also in the city, the 17th Ward will honor America's fallen with its eighth annual Memorial Day Parade. This year's keynote speaker is retired Colonel Damen Arnold who served for 26 years in the Army National Guard. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and continues into Auburn Gresham. A wreath-laying ceremony will take place in from of St. Leo's Residence for Veterans.

A flag-raising ceremony will be held Monday morning in St. Charles at 10:45 a.m. The ceremony starts a 6 a.m. at the Baker Community Center.

This is one of several events happening in St. Charles Monday.

A veterans community breakfast and fundraiser is set for 7 a.m.

Then at 10 a.m., a parade steps off from 6th and Main streets and continues to Riverside Avenue.

St. Charles isn't the only area commemorating this day.

Aurora: Memorial Day ceremony and parade at 9:30 a.m.

Plainfield parade at 10:45 a.m.

Arlington Heights parade and ceremony at 11 a.m.

Schaumburg Memorial Day observance ceremony at 10 a.m.