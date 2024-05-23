Tyler the Creator, SZA headline newly-released Lollapalooza 2024 schedule

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lollapalooza 2024 schedule was released Thursday morning, which will include appearances from some of the biggest names in music.

While Lollapalooza organizers released the performance times, the popular Perry's stage schedule for Saturday remains a mystery. You can find the concert lineup, with the stage schedules, on the Lollapalooza website.

Tyler the Creator and Hozier are Thursday's headliners. On Friday, you can see headliners Sza and Stray along with performers Renee Rapp and Victoria Monet.

Saturday's headliners include The Killers and Future X Metro Boomin. Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez will close out the four-day festival on Sunday.

The four-day festival runs from Aug. 1 to 4 in Chicago's Grant Park.