Watch CBS News
Local News

Tyler the Creator, SZA headline newly-released Lollapalooza 2024 schedule

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lollapalooza 2024 schedule was released Thursday morning, which will include appearances from some of the biggest names in music.

While Lollapalooza organizers released the performance times, the popular Perry's stage schedule for Saturday remains a mystery. You can find the concert lineup, with the stage schedules, on the Lollapalooza website.

Tyler the Creator and Hozier are Thursday's headliners. On Friday, you can see headliners Sza and Stray along with performers Renee Rapp and Victoria Monet.

Saturday's headliners include The Killers and Future X Metro Boomin. Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez will close out the four-day festival on Sunday.

The four-day festival runs from Aug. 1 to 4 in Chicago's Grant Park.

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

First published on May 23, 2024 / 11:27 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.